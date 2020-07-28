Janet Kay (Kay) Siebert



Scotsdale - 83, passed away on 24 July 2020 from Coronavirus. Kay was born in Indianapolis, Indiana 2 September 1936 to Carl H. Siebert and Edith Z. Siebert. She grew up in Phoenix and attended Phoenix Union High School. She was a long time resident of Scottsdale Village Square. She was a loving mother of Juanita Kay Burfield of Dubois, PA and a loving sister of Kathleen E. Siebert of Melbourne, FL. She is proceeded by her brother Don Lamar Siebert, 3 March 2015 and nephew William Carl Siebert, 7 April 2003. She was loved and will be missed. There will be no services at this time.









