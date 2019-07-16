Resources
Mesa - Janet Kay Turnidge passed away on May 31st, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. Jan as her friends and family called her was born in Los Angeles, CA. on December 6th, 1942.

She is survived by her loving partner, John Davis whom she shared her life with for over 40 years. Jan is survived by her brother Kent, sister Alison, Jan's children Debora, Brian, Laura and Kelly. John's children Shirlene, Darrin, Brice and Drex. Jan & John have eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jan was raised by her mother June Turnidge and Ray Turnidge. Jan raised her five children with love and guidance. Jan was a skilled seamstress, Regional Mgr. of a national jewelry Co & Property Manager. Jan was the bookkeeper and interior decorator for Johns Construction Co. Jan had a "green thumb" as a gardener and she loved flowers. She loved to hear a baby's laughter, she loved life and new adventures. Jan would cry at a sad movie. Her heart was as big as a mountain. She had genuine close relationships with family and friends. She knew more about politics than most politician's. she stood up for herself and others. Her honesty was always constant. Jan touched many lives and was loved and respected by many. She is and will be missed. There is an emptiness without her. Jan will always be lovingly remembered. We know you are healthy now.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 16, 2019
