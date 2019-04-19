Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
2985 N Point Ridge Rd.
Buckeye, AZ
1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet Kelly Obituary
Phoenix - Janet Kelly, 84 of Phoenix Arizona passed peacefully in her sleep March 11th 2019.

She was born August 5th 1934 in Mansfield Ohio to Magdalene (Keipp) and Gust Goettl. Janet and her family moved to Arizona where she later attended the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind in Tucson. It is there that Janet met her Highschool Sweetheart Gerald (Jerry) Kelly (1935 -2011), whom she married in 1955. Janet dedicated 20 years working for the United States Postal Service. She loved to travel with Jerry in the RV all around the US and visit with her many friends in the Deaf community. They also loved traveling abroad as well. You could always find her up at their Cabin in Forest Lakes every summer to get away from the heat and go fishing with Jerry. Janet is proceeded in death by her husband, Jerry and her sister Loreeta Leoni. Janet is survived by sons, Gerald James Jr. "Jim" (Sara) Kelly and Jay Andrew (Kaylan) Kelly, two Grandchildren Zachery Kelly and Madison Norman, sisters Loraine Goettl (Dr. Pete Stover) of Scottsdale Arizona and Joyce Angello (Dan) of Cottonwood California.

A celebration of Life will be held April 20th 2019 at 2985 N Point Ridge Rd. Buckeye AZ 85396 from 11:30-2:30
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 19, 2019
