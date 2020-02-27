|
Janet Louise Hanson
Phoenix - Janet Hanson passed away in her home surrounded by her family February 15, 2020. Born April 25, 1933 in East Orange, New Jersey to Robert and Eleanor Ziessler. At the age of three she moved with her family to Edina, Minnesota. Janet later earned her Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts at William Woods College in Missouri. She returned to Minnesota after college where she met the love of her life, Ronald Hanson. Together they had five children. In 1969 the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Janet volunteered at The School For The Blind, then began working at Broadway Southwest now Macy's, working in Accessories and Giftwrap. She had celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with Ronald when he suddenly passed away from a brain aneurysm. She continued working for Macy's until she retired. After retirement, Janet brought a new puppy into her home, Princess Emily. The two were inseparable. Janet especially loved walking her pup, enjoying her beautiful backyard, taking in the sunshine, listening to the birds sing, putting puzzles together, and daily crosswords. She loved her family wholeheartedly. Janet is survived by her five children and spouses, Jill Slager (Curt McCormick), Wendy Walstrom (John), Amy Crask (David), David Hanson (Cheryl), Scott Hanson (Suzanne), fifteen grandchildren, Andrew, Amy, Johnny, Trevor, Austin, Daniel, Michael, Christopher, Ashley, Kelsey, Nicole, Alexandra, Mandi, Brianna, Cole, five great grandchildren, Madilyn, Grace, Jake, Josh, Jonathan, her brother Donald Ziessler (Molly), two nieces, Kate, Suds, a nephew Steve, brother-in-law James Hanson (Karen), Princess Emily who will continue to be loved and cared for by Janet's family. We miss you Mama. Until we meet again, fly free, soar with Daddy. Love you forever. Private services have been held. A special thank you to Aviant Hospice. We are forever grateful for the loving care and support you so graciously gave Janet and her family. If you wish to make a donation in Janet Hanson's name, Aviant Hospice 1400 N. Gilbert Road Suite H Gilbert, Arizona 85234
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020