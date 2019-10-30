|
Janet Lynn Miller
Phoenix - Janet Lynn Miller passed away October 28th at the age of 59; she was surrounded by her family. Janet is survived by her husband, Michael, her daughters Jenny and Marie, and son-in-law Jon.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held immediately afterward.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's name to . Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019