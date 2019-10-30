Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lynn Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lynn Miller Obituary
Janet Lynn Miller

Phoenix - Janet Lynn Miller passed away October 28th at the age of 59; she was surrounded by her family. Janet is survived by her husband, Michael, her daughters Jenny and Marie, and son-in-law Jon.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held immediately afterward.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janet's name to . Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now