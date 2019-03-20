Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Dewey - Janet McIntosh Greinke, 86, of Dewey, AZ passed away March 16, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. Born in Council Bluffs, IA, she resided in Arizona for the past 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Albert Greinke. Survived by her daughter Dayna L. Graser and step-son Mark Greinke. Graveside services will be held at 1:3 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019
