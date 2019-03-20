|
Janet McIntosh Greinke
Dewey - Janet McIntosh Greinke, 86, of Dewey, AZ passed away March 16, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. Born in Council Bluffs, IA, she resided in Arizona for the past 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Albert Greinke. Survived by her daughter Dayna L. Graser and step-son Mark Greinke. Graveside services will be held at 1:3 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 20, 2019