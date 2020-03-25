|
Janet Rae Holzer
Sun City West - Janet Rae Holzer, age 78, entered the Gates of Heaven on 12/29/2019. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was born 5/15/41 in Grand Junction, CO. and was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edith Perry. She grew up in CO, and moved it AZ in 1970. Her hobbies included beading, sewing, crocheting, and volunteering in her church library. She loved spending time with her family, and camping was always a favorite thing to do. Show Low and Cottonwood were two of her preferred local camping spots. Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years Bernie Holzer, daughter Sheila VanHofwegen (Paul), son Brian Holzer (Missy), and daughter Paula Kelly (Jim). She had 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020