Janet Ruth Kramer



Phoenix - Janet Ruth Kramer 79 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on June 30th, 2020. She was born November 19, 1940 in Malta, Montana. She moved to Phoenix in 1957, completing her senior year of high school at Washington High School. She attended Lamson Business school after graduation before starting jobs at Phoenix Title and Trust and later at Washington Elementary School District.



She met her late husband William Kramer through lifelong mutual friends, was married in 1961 and had two children. Those who knew her always referred to her as a close friend, always ready to lend a hand, a hug or engage in conversation. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, keeping up with their accomplishments and celebrating every step of the way.



Jan is survived by her children Michael Kramer and Kelly Kramer Barbary, her grandchildren Cameron Barbary and Karsen Krueger, and 3 great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Resthaven Park in Glendale.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's name can be made to the Arizona Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store