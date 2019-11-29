|
Janet Tso
Phoenix - Janet Tso, age 55, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on November 25, 2019. Janet was born on December 22, 1963 in Riverside, California to Perry and Myra (Calac) Tso. Janet was a free spirit and fun to be around. She made friends with everyone she met. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Janet was devout 49ers fan. Janet was predeceased by her parents and her eldest sister Virginia Marie Tso. Janet will be forever remembered by her daughters Janet, Myra, Renee, Antonia; six grandchildren; her siblings Selena, Larry, Elizabeth, Angela and Alfred; her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 4:00pm to 8:00pm on December 6, 2019 at McLeod Mortuary at 1919 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido, CA. Burial will be held on December 7, 2019 at 10:00am at the Rincon Indian Cemetary, 5531 Mazzetti Lane, Valley Center, CA.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019