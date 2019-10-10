|
|
Janet Twitchell
Phoenix - Janet Twitchell (81), of Phoenix, died Friday, September 27th, 2019, peacefully at Hospice of the Valley's Ryan House.
Born in Lexington, OH, Janet moved with her family from Mansfield, OH to Phoenix in 1953. She graduated from North High and went on to work for TWA and Western Airlines.
Janet loved Arizona and all it had to offer. Over the years she lived here, she resided in Prescott and Safford where she owned Twitchell's Books and Tea. She became especially proud to be an Arizonian in 1987 when her beloved Phoenix Cardinals moved to the state. She became a season ticket holder immediately and rooted for them ever since.
Janet loved giving back to her community. She volunteered at the VA Hospital, Anti-Defamation League, Habitat for Humanity, and Hospice of the Valley. She was also a senior companion.
Janet is survived by brothers Roland and Alan Schindler and her daughter, Jennifer Twitchell.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019