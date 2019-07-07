Services
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
Janet Drake
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23209 Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Janet Victoria "Vicky" Drake


1946 - 2019
Janet Victoria "Vicky" Drake Obituary
Janet Victoria "Vicky" Drake

Phoenix - Janet Victoria "Vicky" Drake passed away June 22, 2019. She was 73 years old. Vicky was born January 26, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa to Raymond and Dorothy Walker. After college, Vicky enlisted in the US Army. After her years of active duty, she transferred into the Public Health Service and served out the remainder of her military career. Vicky retired with the rank of Captain. During her time with the Public Health Service, Vicky worked as a pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center. One of Vicky's great passions in life was genealogy. She spent many years researching and documenting the genealogical past and published several books outlining this work. Vicky is survived by her sister Yvonne "Voni" Walker and two sons Douglas Drake and Stephen (Amber) Drake. Though not a blood relative, she always treated Brandon Labadie as her own grandson. Vicky will be honored with services and laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23209 Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday, July 10th at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Vicky's name to the ASPCA or a .
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019
