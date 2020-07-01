Janice B. FreemanCave Creek - Janice B. Freeman age 75, passed away June 30, 2020 in Scottsdale, Az. She was born in Litchfield, IL. On April 10, 1945 she was born to Lyle Bowhay and Lorrain Tietze Bowhay. She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Gerald C. Freeman.Her father worked in the Chicago area after WWII and Janice grew up in that area. When she graduated from HS, she and her friend moved to the Valley of the Sun where she became an International Flight Attendant with TWA. She loved her job and flew all over the world while working for TWA. She traveled on her own as well and loved to travel to see other parts of the world.After 25 years Janice retired from TWA and returned to school to become a radiographic technician landing her dream job as a mammographer at the Susan B. Komen center in Peoria, Ill where she lived at the time.In 2002 she and Gerald moved to the Valley area where she took up retirement full time. Loving to travel, the pair had many vacations in places they visited.Still lovers of flying, they bought their own plane and traveled within the US.Janice had a winning personality and people instantly liked her for her upbeat and pleasant personality. She loved to laugh and always elicited laugher from those around her.Besides her husband, Gerald, she leaves behind her much-loved stepchildren who, in turn, loved her dearly as well. Never having her own children, she leaves Brad (Cinda) Freeman, Kirk (Laure) Freeman and Gregg (Tonya) Freeman as well as her niece Jessica Bowhay and her grand niece Lilly Fraime. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.She will be greatly missed by her friends and especially Penny Moss and Marlene Halacka who were her lifelong friends.A celebration of her life will be held later. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, PO Box 874, Carefree, Az. 85377 in the name of Janice B. Freeman. Messinger Mortuary Pinnacle Peak Mortuary is in charge.