Phoenix - Janice M. Baron (nee Wroblewski), 90, passed away on May 10, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Janice was born on June 27, 1928 in Buffalo, NY to the late Bronislaus and Regina Wroblewski, and was married for 57 years to the late Frank Baron. The couple moved to Arizona in 1976. Janice is survived by her 4 children, Robert (Destin), Carol (Steve), David (Tina) and Richard; 9 grandchildren, Dr. Marie Baron Heard (Jon); Michael McGillicuddy (Crystal); Joseph Baron; Colleen Coles (Michael); Mary McGillicuddy; and Taylor, Blake, Alex and Annie Baron; and great-grandsons Easton, Cash Heard and one on-the-way, Anthony Coles. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Janice loved being a wife and mother and was the heart and soul of her large family. She loved dancing, the Buffalo Bills, her poodles and gardens. She will be missed by her family and everyone who came in touch with her. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday May 23rd, at 10:00 AM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013, preceded by visitation at 9:00 AM that morning. A private Burial for the family will take place at 1:00 PM at the National (Veterans) Memorial Cemetery of Arizona where Janice will rejoin her beloved husband Frank. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019