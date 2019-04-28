|
|
Janice Elaine Lecker
Scottsdale - Janice Elaine Lecker of Scottsdale was called home on April 21st 2019 at the Hospice of the Valley after a brief battle with cancer. Jan was a pillar of strength who was active in her church and devoted to her friends and family. She was happiest when helping others and actively sought those who needed her. Jan joins Roy, her husband of 57 years, in heaven leaving behind their three children Cynthia, Doug (Mary), and Keith (Debbie) and five grandchildren, Katherine, Christina, Raquel, Alec, and Halle. Jan was the Art Director at Ambassador Leather and later went on to manage the art and layout at Color Master. In her retirement, she became an avid reader, loved to play cards, and never missed brunch! Jan will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on Thursday, May 2nd at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019