Janice Beal
Janice H. Beal


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice H. Beal Obituary
Janice H. Beal

Tempe - Janice H. Beal, 82, of Tempe, AZ passed away on Friday, February 22nd. Janice, born on April 12, 1936 in Grand Meadow, Iowa, was the daughter of Ab and Dorothy Hunter. She is survived by her husband, James F. Beal, her children; Kenneth Anderson, Kristin Weaver (Hadley), Mitchell Anderson (Kimberly), Cameron Anderson (Julie), and Traci Stewart (Jeff). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Rainwater and son, Dennis Anderson. Jan has 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was active in women's groups in her church. In her free time, she loved quilting, sewing, making clothing for American Girl dolls, as well as being an excellent cook. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid Scrabble player. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Del Sol church located at 1565 E. Warner Road in Tempe. Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019
