Janice Katherine Allison
Janice Katherine Allison, born July 5, 1931, Arizona native, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020. She was a wonderful and kind wife, mother, sister, and grandmother devoted to her family. She was the daughter of Elmer Herman and Mary Marcella Hargrove Vollrath. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William H. Vollrath (Bill). Her proud father always said she was the "firecracker" that did not go off on the 4th.
She married George Robert Allison (Bob) November 17, 1949 and was married to him until his death on January 25, 1980. Later years, her companion, Wayne Crawford, was part of our family for over 25 years until he passed in 2013.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Katherine Allison (Don Everett), Shirley Ann Allison Thompson, (Calvin George Thompson), also grandchildren, Michael Sagadin, Justin, Allison, and David Thompson.
She was Grandma and "Aunt" Grandma to her nieces and nephews, Julie Dubiach (David), Katie Wallace (John), John Vollrath (Susie), P.J. Vollrath and Billy Vollrath (Linda). She loved all their children, Amanda and Jenise Warrick, Ryan and Cody Wallace and Cheyenne Dubiach.
Janice was a lifelong resident of Phoenix and attended Phoenix Union High School. She lived in Cavalier Campus for 65 years and loved her neighbors as much as they loved her.
She was a homemaker and excellent seamstress. She was a member of the Shriner Clown Unit. She donated her time with the Shriners that raised money for the children's burn unit. She marched in their parades as a clown and painted children's faces at the Shriner events and picnics.
Needless to say, she had an extensive clown collection.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Hospice of the West in honor of Janice. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com