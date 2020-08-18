1/1
Janice Katherine Allison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Katherine Allison

Janice Katherine Allison, born July 5, 1931, Arizona native, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 14, 2020. She was a wonderful and kind wife, mother, sister, and grandmother devoted to her family. She was the daughter of Elmer Herman and Mary Marcella Hargrove Vollrath. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William H. Vollrath (Bill). Her proud father always said she was the "firecracker" that did not go off on the 4th.

She married George Robert Allison (Bob) November 17, 1949 and was married to him until his death on January 25, 1980. Later years, her companion, Wayne Crawford, was part of our family for over 25 years until he passed in 2013.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Katherine Allison (Don Everett), Shirley Ann Allison Thompson, (Calvin George Thompson), also grandchildren, Michael Sagadin, Justin, Allison, and David Thompson.

She was Grandma and "Aunt" Grandma to her nieces and nephews, Julie Dubiach (David), Katie Wallace (John), John Vollrath (Susie), P.J. Vollrath and Billy Vollrath (Linda). She loved all their children, Amanda and Jenise Warrick, Ryan and Cody Wallace and Cheyenne Dubiach.

Janice was a lifelong resident of Phoenix and attended Phoenix Union High School. She lived in Cavalier Campus for 65 years and loved her neighbors as much as they loved her.

She was a homemaker and excellent seamstress. She was a member of the Shriner Clown Unit. She donated her time with the Shriners that raised money for the children's burn unit. She marched in their parades as a clown and painted children's faces at the Shriner events and picnics.

Needless to say, she had an extensive clown collection.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Donations can be made to Hospice of the West in honor of Janice. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved