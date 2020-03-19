|
Janice Kay Boerner, 83, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on March 12, 2020. She was born in Floydada, Texas, on August 21, 1936, to Ruby and Frank Boerner.
Jan earned degrees at Arizona State College (now ASU) and made a career of teaching English. She also headed the English department at Glendale Community College, and coauthored a book to teach her students to write.
She enjoyed classical music, art, experiencing and photographing nature, watching sports, and reading mysteries. She supported both ASU and professional women's basketball. She also cared for and encouraged friends and family, and many cats.
Jan is survived by her sister Margie Anne Boerner, nieces Beverly Boerner and Leslie Sullivan, and nephews Larry Boerner (Val) and Jim Boerner (Mary). She was preceded in death by her brother Frank Boerner Jr., sister LaJuana Sullivan, niece Karen Boerner, and nephew Kevin Sullivan.
A memorial will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020