Janice Kay Black Culton Marshall



Mesa - Janice Kay Black Culton Marshall, of Mesa, AZ passed away on September 9, 2020, from a very short, but very aggressive liver cancer. Janice was born April 7, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA. Janice was employed as a Medical Office Manager most of her life.



Janice was united with the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Marshall in June of 1984. With their combined families, they enjoyed numerous gatherings for birthdays, holidays, and any other excuse to see each other and share laughter, love and libations. Dick and Janice shared a large group of friends, including those living in their community of Crescent Run in Mesa. Card games, Wii Bowling League, Pickleball, and lots of happy hours filled their days, as well as trips to friends' cabins, family visits in Iowa and California, as well as treks to Rocky Point, Mexico, of which there are stories that cannot be shared without parental consent.



Survivors include her loving husband, Dick, her son Jay (Julie) Culton, daughter Rene (Steve) Morris, step-children Douglas (Deborah) Marshall, David (Maria) Marshall, Andrew (Linda) Marshall, and Susan Kennedy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; stepfather Carlos; sister Toni; nephews Ronald, Dennis, Michael, and Jeff; nieces Linda, Savannah, and Denise; and many, many other good friends and relatives. Janice was preceded in death by her mother Vera, father Ned, and sister Carol.



Anyone who knew Janice knew her by her vivacious, strong willed, witty personality, and her boisterous laugh. Janice was loving, happy, honest to a fault, and the very best friend to her friends and family. She loved to laugh and have a good cocktail with those she loved. She enjoyed being active her whole life.



Before she passed away, Janice vocalized to those she loved that she had led a great life. Her many family and friends could attest to this. Stories of fun times with Janice will last a lifetime. Janice will be forever missed by all. She would not want your tears, but instead, to remember the good times with a big belly laugh to remind you of her.



Janice donated her body to Science Care for research. No funeral services will be held at Janice's request.









