Janice (Jan) Kempf
Sun Lakes - Janice (Jan) Kempf, age 88 of Sun Lakes, AZ passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019.
Jan was born January 21, 1931 in Huron, SD to Herschel and Alyce Marquis.
At an early age her family moved to Dickinson, ND and then to Bismarck, ND.
Jan married Lloyd Kempf on July 2, 1950 and they moved to Denver.
Jan and Lloyd returned to Bismarck in 1952 where they lived for many years and their children were born before moving first to Carson, ND and then to Mayville, ND.
Her family enjoyed summers at their lake homes on Lake Tschida and Big Floyd Lake.
Upon Lloyd's retirement from banking in 1986, they moved to Sun Lakes, AZ.
Jan enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd and her sister Joan.
She is survived by sons Greg and James (LeAnn), daughters Lori (Tom) Konradi and Lesa Kempf; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date in the memorial garden at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Chandler, AZ.
If desired, donations may be sent to any Hospice of your choosing.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019