Janice QuinnScottsdale - Janice Quinn, 94, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2020 with her family by her side. Janice Quinn was born on June 1st, 1926 in the seaside town of Southport, England on the Atlantic Ocean. She was the 3rd oldest of 10 children - 6 boys and 4 girls. She was a small and skinny kid and was often teased as a kid because of her hair color. She was a golden blonde with different colored streaks throughout her hair, and a very wide pale blonde streak at the back that the kids would say was dyed.She was 14 when WWII started and everyone had to help out in Briton, including children. She was in charge of making sure all her younger siblings had their gas masks on every night when the bombing started. She also helped meet the evacuee trains at the Southport train station. These trains were full of little children from Liverpool, Manchester and other large cities. The young helpers were responsible for feeding the babies and wiping many snotty little noses. She found this very devastating.She graduated from Durham University in England with a degree in History. She went on to get a teaching certificate and taught English, Math and Field hockey at a boys school. In May 1948 she met Patrick Quinn, an Irishman from Liverpool and 3 days later he said he was going to marry her, which he did. In a few years they moved to Canada and a few years later they emigrated to the USA, ending up in Los Angeles, California. They moved and travelled throughout the world and eventually landed in the Town of Paradise Valley, Arizona. They were married 58 years before he passed away in 2006 from lung cancer.In March 2017 she moved to the Pueblo Norte senior independent living complex and made a ton of friends. She was very happy there and she especially enjoyed happy hour. She loved to dress up for dinner or any other occasion. As a young girl her father told her she was no better than anyone else, but no one was any better than her. Consequently, she always treated everyone she knew fairly and with respect. She was a great Mother and made everyone she knew feel special.She had three children, Susanne, Mitchell and Michael. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, son Mitchell and grandson Morgan. Janice is survived by her daughter Susanne ( Lee) of Phoenix, AZ and Michael of Lancaster, CA, Daughter-in-law Debbie Quinn ( Chino Valley, AZ), one granddaughter Tricia ( Steve) of Tempe, AZ and four great-grandchildren Maxwell, Lillie, Avery and Madison,Due to the Covid-19 virus a Memorial will hopefully take place on October 17th, 2020. Janice will be interned with her husband in the Memorial Garden at St Barnabas on the Desert in Paradise Valley, AZ before the end of June 2020. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.