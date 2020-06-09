Janice Rae McCormick



Janice passed away June 8, 2020. She was born December 22, 1936 to Lee Campbell LaRue and Barbara Elizabeth (Goltry) in Chariton, Iowa.



She attended Chariton High School where she met the love of her life, William James McCormick. Janice and Bill were married on October 17th, 1956.



Bill was in the Army at that time and they lived in Washington DC while he was stationed at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1957, they welcomed their first child, Steven Lee McCormick.



Bill and Janice moved back to Iowa and started farming. In 1959, Michael Scott McCormick was born and in 1961, Robert James McCormick was born. They wanted a large family, but the babies stopped coming. They moved to Arizona in 1964 and after a couple of years decided if they were going to grow their family, they would adopt. Michelle Kay McCormick was born in 1968 and adopted into the family. Many people would say Michelle was such a perfect little girl they couldn't help but try to duplicate it by getting another one! In 1971, Teresa Mary McCormick was born and adopted into the family.



Janice was a very caring and loving person to all that knew her. She was loved by many people and a dear friend to so many. The thing that stood out the most was how much she loved her entire family and how much she and Bill loved each other until his passing in 2010.



Janice suffered from Alzheimer's disease in her later years. This is a cruel disease that takes people from their loved ones years before their passing. Her children have been mourning the loss of their mother for years.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Mike and her step-grandchildren (Steve's children Jennifer Damato and Juan LaClair).



She is survived by her brother Larry LaRue and his wife Norma, the McCormick children - Steve (Kathi), Mike's wife Roxy, Bobby, Michelle, and Tary (husband Kris Hendricks), along with 11 grandchildren - Bobby's daughter Jennifer (husband Luke Millikin) and son Tyler, Michelle's children Stasia Rae McCormick and Sean Gibbons, Tary's children Daniella, Micah, Rebecca, Josiah, Nathan, Jonathon, and Avery. Yes, that's right, there are 7 children in Tary's family. We can't forget the cutie pies, the great grandchildren. Jennifer and Luke's children, Cole and little miss Charlotte.



We all miss our mother and friend. Until we meet again.









