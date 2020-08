Janice Sue Gerholt



Janice Sue Gerholt (maiden name Sanders, she was born Donna Sue Vance) was called heaven to be with her loved ones on July 28th, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter Lee Anne, grandchildren Kasey, Johnny, Cole and Tyler. Her great grandchildren Isaiah, Nathan, McKenna, Reina and Anastasia. Her nephews Stephen, Bryan, Blaine, Tommy, Mike, Bradley and Jimmy. Great nephews and nieces. She was a spiritual, kind, good hearted woman. Everyone loved her so much. She touched so many with her love. She will be missed immensely.









