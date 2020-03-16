|
|
Janiell Lynn Jernigan
Rockwall, TX - Janiell Lynn Jernigan was born February 22, 1963 in Honolulu, HI and passed away at her home in Rockwall, TX on March 12, 2020. She was the daughter of Jerry Lee Folsom and Jacqueline Lucille Phillips. Growing up in Hawaii Janiell had many fond childhood memories of fun on the beach until she was 13 years old when her dad retired from the Navy and the family moved to Alamogordo, NM. Janiell attended Alamogordo High School for three years and then the family moved to Glendale, AZ where she graduated from Apollo High School. Janiell was eagerly awaiting the birth of her first grandson. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lee Folsom. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bob Jernigan; daughter, Lauren Jernigan; son Ethan (Emily Gil) Jernigan; mother, Jacqueline (Joe) Talley; brother, John (Ailey) Folsom; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, 3/19/20 at Sparkman-Crane Funeral Home, Dallas, TX. Funeral services will 11am Friday, 3/20/20 also at the funeral home. For more information please visit www.sparkman-crane.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020