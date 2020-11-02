Janine Etta Richie



02/21/1961-10/28/2020 Lost her fight with HLH (a very Rare autoimmune syndrome). Janine was surrounded by all 6 children and her grandchildren in Aurora Colorado at UCHealth. Janine was born in National City, California to Elizabeth and Raymond Smith. She was the baby of 10 kids. She LOVED teaching and her students LOVED her. She continued to provide an educational experience to the Doctors and Students that we're working in the hospital. One of the students on the Infectious Disease team took it on himself to take the lead in research and reach out to Cincinnati Children's Hospital and was key in developing a comprehensive treatment plan, and educate all the associates medical groups that were working with Janine. Our family will be in close communication with the medical staff here at UCHealth and will be working on a Janine Richie HLH Foundation to help develop an education program for both the medical professionals and patients with autoimmune issues. Awareness is key and an early diagnosis (months ago) could have prevented this tragic loss. We appreciate the love and support our family has received during this this tragic time. We love our friends and family and can assure you so did Janine. Tom Richie, Husband, McKenna Eisenhour Daughter, Jeff Anderson (Jessica), Son, David Richie (Amanda) Son, Jana Richie, Daughter, Paige Richie Daughter, Riley Richie Son, 7 grandchildren Rosemary, Ira, Lola, Easton, Ellis, Athena & Karter.









