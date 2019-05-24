Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Janis Louise Storms Gustavson

Phoenix - Janis 'Jan', 'Mrs. G.' Louise Storms Gustavson, was called home to the Lord on May 21, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 66. Jan was born in Indianapolis on February 11, 1953 to Charles Robert Storms (deceased) and Ellavon Storms. Viewing will be from 5:30-6:30pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. A celebration of life will be held there at 6:30pm followed by a reception. Following the services in Phoenix, Jan will be going home to Indiana, where an additional celebration of life will be held with Family and Indiana friends. Jan's final resting place will be in the Brownsburg Cemetery in Brownsburg, Indiana. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 24, 2019
