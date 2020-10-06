1/
Jarret Campbell
Jarret Campbell

Mesa - Jarret L. Campbell was born to the parents of Harry N Campbell an Ann R Eberstein Campbell on May 16,1939.

Moved to Glendale, AZ in 1945. Attended Glendale Grammar School. Moved to Phoenix area, then to Chandler in 1951.Graduated Chandler High School. Class of 1957.

Joined U S Army. Graduated Army Signa Core with honors. Was immediately assigned to Command

Headquarters 1st Armor Division. After Honorable discharge joined the then Arizona Highway Patrol in

1965. Retired from the Department of Public Safety ,which is now Arizona State Troopers.

Jarret enjoyed photography and rescue animals. Also liked to travel.

Survived by his loving and very caring wife Charlotte.

Six step children,17 grand children, 21 great grand children, and 1 great great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers donate to any no kill animal shelter. Greatly appreciated.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
4809644537
