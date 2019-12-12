Services
Abel Funeral Services
1627 N. 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
(602) 442-7747
Jason Bradford "Brad" Franklin


1977 - 2019
Jason Bradford "Brad" Franklin

August 12, 1977—November 25, 2019

Brad Franklin passed away in his home in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, November 25th, leaving behind a loving family and large group of caring friends. Mr. Franklin, a lifelong resident of Arizona was active in the real estate and financial industries in Phoenix.

He attended Heritage Elementary School, graduated from Ironwood High School and the University of Phoenix. He was active in several civic organizations and served on boards in the public and private school systems in the Phoenix Metro area.

Brad and his family loved going to the beach together, vacationing in rather exotic locations, and spent countless hours together in school sports and activities for the children and family. While he spent most of his life in Arizona, Brad and his family moved to the Washington, DC, area for a few years where he worked in finance and investment capital. The family lived in Falls Church, Virginia, and developed lasting friendships among the close knit community there.

Brad is survived by his Wife, Cindi; daughters, Bailey and Macy; son, Brody; brother, Jake Friedberg; father, Jim Franklin; step mother, Susan Dudley; mother, Karen Hollinger; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Marci Hilton; and uncle and aunt, Larry and Kathy Fraser.

An education fund has been set up to help with tuition and school expenses for Brad's children at [email protected] The family wishes to thank the community of family and friends for all their generous expressions of sympathy and support.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
