Jason Chew
Jason Chew, aged 39, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Fayetteville, NC. He was a lifelong resident of Phoenix who had just recently moved to North Carolina. He is survived by his wife Amy Chew, beloved dogs Sophie and Turbo, brother Shane Chew, niece Zoey Chew, nephews Jesse Chew and Zach Miskell, grandmother Sharon Chew, uncle Scott Chew and wife Kiyoko, and aunt Lisa Foster and husband Hugh. He is preceded in death by his mother Sheila Chew and grandfather William Chew. A memorial service will be held at a future date TBD in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020