Jason Philip Woody
- - Jason Philip Woody was born Dec 17, 1984 in Woodland, CA. He suffered brain cancer with a smile from Oct 6, 2016 to the morning of Oct 6, 2019, when he left this life with his wife, children, favorite nurse, and parents by his side at their home in Mesa, AZ. He was a man to be remembered for the way he lived his life. In his short 34 years, he melted hearts and left his fingerprint forever. He was the kind of husband to draw his wife, Heidi, a candle-lit bubble bath and leave her in peace on a hard day, or to hide a note for her to find in her suitcase. An irreplaceable Daddy that spent his every spare moment making sure his son, Landon, learned to ride a bike before Jason had surgery on his brain; who learned a dance to perform with his sweet baby girl, Norah, on stage even though he could hardly remember simple details in his daily life, or get dressed on his own; and supported his oldest son, Taylor, on the sidelines of his football games. A viewing will be held Thurs, Oct 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3440 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ, from 6-7:30pm. A Cowboy Boot Funeral Service will be held Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 12:30pm, preceded by a viewing at 11:00am at the same location. A graveside service will be held at San Tan Memorial Gardens, 22425 E Cloud Rd, Queen Creek, AZ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bunker's University Chapel. Please visit www.bunkerfuneral.com for additional information.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019