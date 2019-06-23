|
Jay B. Curtright
Gilbert - The world lost a GREAT man on June 15, 2019. Jay Bradley Curtright passed away in Gilbert, Arizona at the age of 83. Jay truly loved his family. He enjoyed entertaining his family and many great friends acquired through the years. He was witty and fun and loved telling stories. And we loved listening.
He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin in 1936. Jay is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gladys (Steele) Curtright, and sister Lois Rae Henderson. Jay was raised and educated in Beloit. In 1954 he proudly began his service in the Navy and was promoted to E6 by the time his four year tour ended. He graduated from Pacific Christian College with a degree in Engineering Management. He found his calling working at the Goldstone Tracking Station near Barstow, CA for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) starting as a technician in the digital electronics division and began building digital clocks for the entire Deep Space Network which was the foundation for tracking space craft. Through the years he was promoted many times within JPL finally moving to the headquarters in Pasadena, CA. They lived in Walnut, CA during the JPL days, and at that time he was involved with the Lions Club and Elks Lodge. He retired from JPL after 32 years as the Goldstone station director on his 59th birthday in 1995. Jay & Peggy left California to begin a life of leisure in Sanibel Island, FL. They enjoyed eight years of fishing, boating and entertaining. In 2002 they moved to their final destination of Gilbert, Arizona. There, Jay found his passion creating beautiful stained glass pieces and woodworking. Jay is survived by Margaret (Peggy) Curtright (Ford), his wife of almost 50 years, his loving children Stephan (Teresa) Curtright of Chandler, AZ, Ross (Jeanette) Curtright of Oceanside, CA, Cari McLaughlin of Indian Springs, NV, and Erin Curtright of Mesa, AZ, step-children Randy (Pam) Langston of Gilbert, AZ and Rosalind (Bill) Sass of Queen Creek, AZ, and dear AFS daughter Kheng (Grant) Yap-McGuire of Huntington, WV, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will truly be missed by all.
We invite family and friends to join us in celebrating his wonderful life at the Curtright residence from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019