Jay Elliot Blum, MD



Dr. Jay Blum, beloved father, husband, and physician passed away at Honor Healthcare-Shea, on 05/13/20, following a massive heart attack. In the end, he was lovingly surrounded by his cherished family and two standard poodles. Jay leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 47 years Jane, children Matthew, Emily and Amanda, and his dogs Roxie and Emma.



Jay was born February 16th, 1948 in New York and grew up in Valley Stream. He attended Annapolis Naval Academy for two years and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Berkeley. Jay attended Medical School at New York University, completed his Medical Residency at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and his Fellowship in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.



In January of 1973 Jay met his wife Jane, an RN at NYU hospital, and four months later they were married. It was love at first sight, they remained best friends and loves of each other's life until his death, just shy of their 47th wedding anniversary.



A resident of AZ for 41 years, Jay dedicated his life to the practice of medicine, a passion more than a job. He was beloved by patients, their families and his colleagues alike. Jay began his career at Arizona Medical Clinic and Boswell Hospital in Sun City. He later practiced at Cigna and Banner Good Samaritan Hospital as an Intensivist. Jay was recruited by the Phoenix VA as a Hospitalist. He was thrilled by the opportunity to teach medical students, interns, and residents, in his role as Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Arizona.



Jay's dream came true when he and Jane purchased and restored a beautiful Cape Cod home in Brewster, MA. They spent two years living in Brewster and Jay worked at the Providence VA Clinic in Hyannis. Upon his return to Arizona Jay worked as a Neuro-ICU Specialist at Banner Good Samaritan Hospital. Jay and his wife continued to spend 15 years enjoying carefree summers on the Cape, a place Jay loved.



Jay completed his medical career as Chief of the Dept of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Phoenix VA. He once again cherished the role of training the next generation of physicians. Jay's lectures, Grand Rounds, Blumism's and bedside tutorials were legendary. His wisdom and wit continues to echo in the halls of many ICU's throughout AZ. Jay was respected by all who met him for his brilliance, humor, honesty and incredibly strong work ethic.



During his career Jay and his colleagues performed ground-breaking research in the diagnosis and potential treatment of lung cancer. Jay was proud to present his work throughout the US and in Paris France.



Jay was a humanitarian, intolerant of racism and discrimination. He was proud to be a Liberal Berkley Hippie. Jay never passed a person in need without assisting. His most precious gift was his belief in; and support of his wife and children. Jay allowed us all to "fly." We will miss his unending love for humanity and man's best friend, his spoiled dogs.



Jay is interred at Mount Sinai Cemetery in North Scottsdale. Due to the pandemic a small funeral officiated by Rabbi Bonnie Koeppel was held on May 17th. The family plans a celebration commemorating his magnificent life, when his gravestone is unveiled.



At the end of his life, Jay asked Matthew to share these words. "Don't be angry by my passing, but if you must, be angry at Trump." Jay was true to himself even at the end.



In lieu of flowers any donations should be directed to one of his favorite charities: NPR, Arizona Poodle Rescue or the Human Rights Campaign.









