Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Strauss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay J. Strauss

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jay J. Strauss Obituary
Jay J. Strauss

Scottsdale - Jay J. Strauss, age 83 of Scottsdale and Chicago; beloved husband for 53 years of the late Nancy Strauss, nee Borak; loving father of Jill (Jay) Jaffe, Lesli (David) Fleming, and Abby (Leonard Gilbert) Strauss; adored Papa Jay of Craig (Carli) Jaffe, Heather (Steve) Lerner, Rachel Fleming, and Michael Fleming; proud great-grandfather of Max Jaffe; devoted son of the late Charles and Annabelle Strauss; dear brother-in-law of John Borak and the late Linda (Alan) Portnoy; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. Service Wednesday May 22, 2:00 PM at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL (one block north of Lake Cook Road). Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Nancy Strauss Hematological Cancer Patient Advocacy Program at askican.org or JCFS Chicago, jcfs.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now