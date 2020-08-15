1/1
Jay Matthew Levine
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Matthew Levine

Phoenix - Jay Matthew Levine, age 62, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at his home from natural causes. Preceded in death by his father, Sol Levine, Jay is survived by his mother, Norma Levine (San Diego); sister, Debra (Levine) Devine and brother-in-law, Dan (San Diego); nephews, Matthew and Michael; niece, Allison; and several cousins as well as many close friends.

Jay was born in Rochester, N.Y. on January 20, 1958 and graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1976. Known for his smooth voice, Jay enjoyed a long career in radio broadcasting in Rochester, Toledo and Buffalo. Later, he transitioned to work in sales and college admission counseling. Jay had the gift of gab and a natural ability to connect with people of all ages. Throughout his life he was an amazingly devoted son, brother, and uncle and friend. Jay will be best remembered for his witty sense of humor, kind heart and innate ability to make people smile.

A private memorial service was held for Jay at Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sinai Mortuary of AZ
4538 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-248-0030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sinai Mortuary of AZ

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 15, 2020
Our family loved Jay. He brought so much joy to all that knew him. His memorial service was beautiful and a fitting tribute for such a great man.
Rebecca Basford
Family
August 15, 2020
A great person and friend. I will miss his smile and the way he used to greet me. Called me by my nickname Bubba. Take care my friend. Prayers out to his family. Shalom
Robert Glover
Friend
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
ARTHUR SWARTZ
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved