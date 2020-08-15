Jay Matthew Levine
Phoenix - Jay Matthew Levine, age 62, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at his home from natural causes. Preceded in death by his father, Sol Levine, Jay is survived by his mother, Norma Levine (San Diego); sister, Debra (Levine) Devine and brother-in-law, Dan (San Diego); nephews, Matthew and Michael; niece, Allison; and several cousins as well as many close friends.
Jay was born in Rochester, N.Y. on January 20, 1958 and graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1976. Known for his smooth voice, Jay enjoyed a long career in radio broadcasting in Rochester, Toledo and Buffalo. Later, he transitioned to work in sales and college admission counseling. Jay had the gift of gab and a natural ability to connect with people of all ages. Throughout his life he was an amazingly devoted son, brother, and uncle and friend. Jay will be best remembered for his witty sense of humor, kind heart and innate ability to make people smile.
A private memorial service was held for Jay at Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.