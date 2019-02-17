|
|
Jay Olin Reeder
Tempe - Jay Olin Reeder was born at home in St. Joseph, MO on June 17, 1947 and entered his eternal rest on January 27, 2019 in Tempe, AZ. Jay was born to the late Rex and Willette (Felker) Reeder.
Jay graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, CO in 1965. He then moved to Phoenix and attended Grand Canyon College. After this, Jay moved to Kansas City and attended Midwestern Theological Seminary. In 1974 he received a Masters of Divinity and a Masters in Religious Education from Midwestern. He pastored a small church in KY for about a year before moving his family back to the Phoenix area.
Jay worked thirty plus years at Arizona State University in Tempe in the custodial department. He held various positions while employed by ASU including supervising other employees. He retired from ASU in 2010.
Jay is survived by his wife, Ruth (Layton) Reeder of the home. They were married 33 years in December of 2018.
Jay is also survived by two sons and two daughters. Terry (Celia) of Gilbert, AZ; Kerry (Michelle) of Chandler, AZ; Tammy Batcha (Tom) of Middleton, VA; and Holly West-Schreiner (Chris) of Queen Creek, AZ.
Jay had six grandchildren: Ashley Reeder, Annie Reeder, Gabby Reeder, Audrey Reeder, Ethan McCollum and Ireland McCollum. He was also survived by three brothers and two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances.
Jay was a sports enthusiast. He loved to watch baseball, football, golf, and anything else that involved physical activity. He was an amateur golfer himself. He enjoyed the times he got to watch his grandchildren play sports.
Jay's body was donated to Science Care Anatomical for study and then he was cremated. His family will have a memorial service for Jay on April 6, 2019, at his home at 3510 College Avenue in Tempe. Friends and family are encouraged to come by the house from noon to 5:00 PM on that day. Come prepared to share your favorite "Jay" story or event.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019