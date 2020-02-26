|
Jayne Halterman-Van Winkle
Jayne Halterman-Van Winkle was born on December 12, 1946, in Carbondale, Illinois and died February 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Jayne grew up in Long Beach, California, graduated from California State University Long Beach and moved to Arizona to teach and attain her Master of Arts Degree in Business Education at ASU. She was a positive teaching force at Mesa Community College for over 20 years. Jayne loved to teach and was committed to student success and taught Business English, introduction to computer classes, and keyboarding. She was a wonderful hostess for the many social events she held at her home such as the annual Christmas party for the Business Department, the March Madness party and the New Year's Bean party. Jayne and her husband Eddie spent their retirement in Gilbert, Arizona during the winter and in Pinetop, Arizona during the summer.
Jayne joins her parents Wayne and Geraldine Halterman and sister, Judy Burinda in heaven. Jayne is survived by her husband Eddie Van Winkle, also a longtime faculty member and retiree from Mesa Community College. She is also survived by her niece, Tiffany Burinda-Estrada (Matthew) and nephews, Elijah Estrada and Andrew D. Burinda, step-children Tom Van Winkle, Robert Van Winkle, Amy Van Winkle, daughter-in-law, Michelle Van Winkle, granddaughter Olivia Van Winkle and several beloved cousins.
Services for Jayne Halterman-Van Winkle will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Gateway Redemption Church located at 8635 E. Pecos Road in Mesa, AZ.
Seth Troutt will be officiating. A reception will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lund Home, Hospice of the Valley, 1982 E. Woodside Ct. Gilbert, AZ 85297.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020