Jayne Lewis
Peoria - Jayne Elder Lewis passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley on January 8, 2020. Jayne was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on March 4, 1933.
She spent her early years in Oklahoma and moved to Phoenix after World War II. Jayne graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1950. She then went to Arizona State College where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at the age of 20. She then moved to Oxnard, California, where she had her first teaching job. While in Oxnard, Jayne met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Lewis. They became "Dick and Jayne" to all who knew them during their marriage of 66 years.
Jayne was a Navy wife, who became accustomed to moving. Dick and Jayne first lived in Oxnard, California, where she taught seventh and eighth grades. They then transferred to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where Jayne taught high school. Shortly thereafter, they transferred back to Oxnard, California. Jayne did not teach this time, but focused on being a mother to Carl, the son they adopted in 1957. Their transfer to Kauai, Hawaii, found Jayne focusing on being a housewife and "shell gatherer". They then transferred to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and from there to Great Lakes Training Center in Illinois where Jayne taught at Waukegan High School. After leaving the Navy, "Dick and Jayne" relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where Jayne completed her master's degree at Arizona State University. On August 31, 1964 Jayne began teaching English at Phoenix Central High School where she remained employed until her retirement in 1992.
Well known in the tandem bicycling world, Dick and Jayne biked throughout the United States and Canada for many years. Jayne will forever be known for her infectious sense of humor and her love of language, people, and the great outdoors.
Jayne was predeceased by her mother, Willene Elder; her father, J. Monroe Elder and her son, Carl Lewis. She leaves behind her beloved husband Dick, her cousin Sue Stanford and many dedicated friends. There will be no services.
Those wishing to make donations in her honor may do so to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020