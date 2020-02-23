|
|
Jean A. Coker (nee Cosenza)
Plainfield, IL - Jean A. Coker (nee Cosenza), age 87, a four year resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Phoenix and Mesa, AZ, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. She was born March 8, 1932 in Queens, NY.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred G. Coker, Sr., whom she married April 12, 1952 and who preceded her in death on January 5, 2005, loving mother of Alfred "Glen" (Janice) Coker, Jr. of Plainfield, Timothy D. (Sarah) Coker of Phoenix, AZ and Randall K. (Laura) Coker of Mesa, AZ, adored grandmother of Erika Coker and Brandton Coker; Breanna (Mike) Devlin and Ryan (Maria) Coker, cherished great-grandmother of Cash, Harper, Brody, Shiloh and Knox, devoted daughter of the late Alberto and Giovanna (nee Benfanti) Cosenza, dear sister of Rose (the late Marshall) Flowers of Santa Rosa, CA and the late Mary, Sally and Giuseppe, fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Always a wife and mother, Jean was the Coker family. She was also a career woman, friend to animals, chef extraordinaire, decorator, cleaner, fixer, listener, counselor, and rescuer. She was a maker and a giver. Jean spoke her mind. She stood up for herself, and for others. She was strong in her faith. She is missed. She was always saying "this too shall pass." Her memory never will.
Future inurnment will be at Green Acres Cemetery, Scottsdale, AZ.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020