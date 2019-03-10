Jean Benn



Scottsdale - Jean Benn, 91, passed away on Monday, March 4 in Scottsdale. Jean was born in Lafayette, Indiana on June 6th, 1927, to George and Elsie Marshall Olliver. She was a proud graduate of Battleground High School and worked at Purdue University where she met her future husband, Keith Benn. They were married for over 52 years until his passing in 2002. Jean, Keith and their 3 children moved to Phoenix in 1958 and then settled into their lifelong home in 1959. For fun, she worked part-time at Diamond's Thomas Mall/Park Central and retired from Dillard's Park Central after over 25 years. Jean loved sports and was a longtime supporter of both Purdue and ASU sports programs. She also enjoyed bowling, bridge, BINGO, and video poker until her passing. Jean is survived by her son Bruce, daughter Barbara and husband Sam Ruddy, daughter Lisa and husband Bill Warner. Jean also has 6 grandchildren, Bryan (Candace), Sean (Laura), Devin (Shannon) and Colton (Catherine) Ruddy, Keith Warner and Carolyn (Joe) Lewton along with 5 ½ great - grandchildren. A celebration of her life is being scheduled. For further information and to express condolences please go to www.whitneymurphyfuneral home.com Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019