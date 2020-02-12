Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
American Lutheran Church of Sun City
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
American Lutheran Church of Sun City
Committal
Following Services
Sunland Memorial Park
Sun City, AZ
View Map
Sun City - Jean Elizabeth (Cramblitt) Kallenbach, 83, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born December 19, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to Howard and Georgina Cramblitt. Jean had two brothers, both who preceded her in death. She married Daniel Kallenbach July 2, 1966. Jean was a member of Sun City's Quilting Club and Basket Club. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kallenbach. Visitation will be held at American Lutheran Church of Sun City on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Service will begin at 12:00 p.m., with the committal service to immediately follow at Sunland Memorial Park, Sun City, AZ. To leave messages of condolence please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
