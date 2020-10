Jean GunnParadise Valley Ninety-nine years ago, Jean McKay Miller (Auntie Jean to so many) started her journey in life that would span three countries: Scotland, Canada and the United States. She had a profound effect on so many lives, most notable her soulmate, Hugh Gunn. On October 8th after a hearty breakfast, she left on the last leg of her journey; leaving so many of us to celebrate her life.