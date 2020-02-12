|
|
Jean Hamilton
Fountain Hills - Jean Hamilton, 85, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. Jean was born July 27, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA. She married her loving husband, Walter Hamilton in 1955. Jean and Walter moved to Fountain Hills in 1994. Jean was an active member of the community, volunteering at both the Community Center and her Church. She thoroughly enjoyed genealogy research and joined the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Jean developed many long-lasting friendships over the years through the Senior Center. She traveled frequently and especially loved cruises. There is nothing that brought Jean more joy than being a Grandma and Great Grandma. Jean is survived by her daughters, Susan (Pommerening) and Diane, sons, Keith and Michael, ten grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Services will be held at Church of the Ascension in Fountain Hills on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:00am with a reception immediately following.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020