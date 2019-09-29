|
|
Jean J Steele
Scottsdale - Jean J Steele age 88, passed away September 13, 2019 with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Noel Keith Steele.
Born in 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska, Jean moved to Phoenix with her parents Reuben and Velna, brother Wendell and sister Joan in 1949 shortly after graduating from North High School in Omaha. She graduated from Phoenix College and married Keith in 1951.
We especially remember Jean's love of music, travel, and family. She was a member of the Arizona State University Choral Union for 30 years, enjoying both their local performances and their many European performances made by the group. Jean and Keith loved vacationing in Hawaii and New England, where her oldest son, Greg, and family lived for almost 40 years. Following Keith's passing, Jean adored taking short trips to San Francisco with her sister-in-law, Judith, or with her grandchildren. The California wine country was also a favorite vacation destination that she enjoyed with her youngest son, Mark, and family.
Jean is survived by her sons Greg (Linda) and Mark (Kathryn); her sister Joan Ticknor; her sister-in-law Judith Johnson; her five grandchildren Ryan (Kendra), Keenan (Katie), Makayla, Connor and Jason; her step granddaughter Sarah and her great granddaughter Murphy.
A memorial service for Jean will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, October 4th in the chapel of Scottsdale Bible Church, 7601 E Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale. A committal service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 7th at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix.
A heartfelt thank you goes out from Jean's family to the caregivers of Scottsdale Foothills Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Scottsdale Bible Church in Jean's memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019