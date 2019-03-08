|
Dr. Jean Joseph Chatham
Mesa - Dr. Jean Joseph Chatham, age 48, died suddenly of a heart attack on Saturday March 2, 2019 while mountain biking, a hobby he loved. Dr. Chatham was born in Kottayam, Kerala, India on March 30, 1970. Together with his parents, he immigrated to the United States in 1976. The Chatham family made Phoenix, Arizona their permanent home in 1980. He was a paperboy for the AZ Republic from 13-18 years old, earning a college scholarship for his tenure. Dr. Jean Chatham graduated from Brophy College Preparatory in 1988 and was a speech and debate champion and played in the school band. He majored in Biochemistry from the University of Arizona in 1992 and received the distinguished Outstanding Senior Award and graduated with high honors, among several other academic accolades. He attended Tufts University School of Medicine and graduated in 1996 with his medical degree. He became a cardiologist and joined his father, Dr. Joseph Chatham's practice in 2003. In joint partnership in 2010, he and his father went on to create a successful and thriving interventional cardiology practice, the Chatham Heart Center, located in Mesa, Arizona. He served on the Medical Executive Committee for Banner Heart Hospital. He was well respected by his collogues and was often consulted on complex cardiology cases. He was repeatedly named one of Arizona's Top Doctors in Phoenix Magazine. Jean is survived by his loving wife, Indu Korah Chatham and his three devoted children, Luke Joseph Chatham (18), Maya Maria Chatham (16) and Mathew Jacob Chatham (14); his loving parents, Dr. Joseph and Valsala Chatham; his loving sister Elizabeth Sira Chatham, his brother -in-law, Giano Panzarella, and their children, Nikhil Panzarella (12) and Ashan Panzarella (11). He was an avid photographer, tennis player, and had immersed himself in the technical aspects of mountain biking. Most of all he was a devoted family man who lived in the moment and appreciated the many blessings God had bestowed on him. Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Friday March 8, 2019 with visitation to follow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 1534 N. Recker Road, Mesa, AZ with burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Rd., Mesa, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 8, 2019