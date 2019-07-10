Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Jean Kay Matthews


1941 - 2019
Jean Kay Matthews Obituary
Jean Kay Matthews

Phoenix - Jean Kay Matthews, 77, of Phoenix, passed away on July 3, 2019. Born in Osage, Iowa, on August 21, 1941, Jean and her family moved to the valley in 1965. Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who spent her years loving and caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a home maker for over 55 years, knowing there was no job more important than raising her children. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, visiting her friends, caring for her grandaughter, Brittney, when she was little, and the past two years, spending time every day with her great-granddaughter, Kaylynn.

Jean is survived by her husband Gordon, daughter Tammy, son Michael, granddaughter Brittney, and great-granddaughter Kaylynn.

Jean is proceeded in death by her parents, Geneva and Steve Kozak, her son Steven Matthews, and her brother Kenneth Kozak,

Services will be held this Friday, July 12th, 2019 at Messingers Funeral Home 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Scottsdale, AZ, at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior to services at 10:00 am. Internment is at Phoenix Memorial Park Cemetary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019
