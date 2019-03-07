|
|
Jean Kirkman
Phoenix - On Saturday, March 2nd, just days after her 95th birthday, Jean F. Kirkman joined her husband Forest W. (Bill) Kirkman and her only daughter Marsha Kay Kirkman in Heaven.Born on February 25, 1924 in Richmond, IN to proud parents Ray and Hallie May (Marshall) Witherby. She attended and graduated from the Richmond School System. Shortly after she met Bill and they married on September 13, 1941. Daughter Marsha was born on November 16, 1943 while Bill was serving in World War II.In 1956 the family moved to Phoenix for Marsha's health where the family settled in the Maryvale area. After she retired as a health administrator she became very active in many service and social activities in the Maryvale, Glendale and Phoenix area including the BPOE, The Maryvale Women's Club, the Red Hat Society and the Phoenix Emblem Club #301. While preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter her step-father Fred Claark, her sister JoAnn (Clark) Carver and many friends, she is survived by sisters Jane (Clark) Brown Stolle, Sandy (Witherby) Cooper, many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and many friends that she considered family. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00pm and funeral services at 1:00pm located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary, 7924 N. 59th Ave in Glendale, AZ. She will then join her husband and daughter at Resthaven Park, 6290 W. Northern Glendale, AZ. In lieu of flowers Jean has asked that donations be made to the Phoenix Emblem Club #301 Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019