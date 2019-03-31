Jean L. Van de Water



Imperial Beach - Jean L. Van de Water, 87, of Imperial Beach, CA, passed away on March 17, 2019. She was born July 17, 1931 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to James and Marion (Smart) Norton.



She is survived by her children; Mark (Melinda), Nancy (Chris) McPherson, and Eric (Diane); her grandchildren, Michael, Shelly, Scott, Allen, Michelle, Dan, David, Brandon; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, Dave, last October 2018, her parents, and her brother, Jim Norton.



Jean earned a Liberal Arts Degree from the University of Iowa in 1953. She moved with her husband to Germany where he was stationed while serving in the U S Army. Upon returning, they lived in Omaha, NE, and eventually moved to Phoenix, AZ with her husband's job relocation with Western Electric. As well as raising 3 children, she was involved with many volunteer activities over the years.



She was an excellent seamstress and spent many hours making clothing, including cheerleading outfits for the local high school, as well as alterations on bridal dresses.



Jean was involved with her husband in the Telephone Pioneers of America. One ongoing project was making hundreds of "Hug a Bears" that were distributed to various charities as well as fire departments. She loved knitting, and was often seen knitting hats for hospital newborns.



After retiring, Jean moved with her husband to Imperial Beach, CA where they lived for the past 30 years. She and her husband traveled the world but home was always their beloved Imperial Beach, where they continued their spirit of giving back to the community. After Dave's passing, she moved to Gilbert, AZ to be closer to family.



The family will have a private graveside service later this year.



Condolence notes may be left at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/jeanne-van-de-water-8215557 Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019