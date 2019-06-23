|
Jean Le Vogel nee Sheldon
Phoenix - Jean Le Vogel nee Sheldon, born December 24, 1928, passed away on June 10, 2019 after battling pneumonia and bronchitis. She is survived by her brother, Patrick Sheldon and sister-in-law, Laverne Mathauser; children: Linda Morgan, Victoria Wallace, Robert Vogel, and son-in-law, Peter Morgan. Her oldest son, Richard Vogel, was killed in a motorcycle accident in April of 1974 and she lost a daughter-in-law, Sandie Vogel, to alzheimers on November 5, 2016. Jean has five grandchildren, Ian Mulqueen, Holly Mulqueen, Jeremy Wallace, Jennifer Boothe, Bryon Morgan and seven great-grandchildren.
Jean relocated to Phoenix, AZ at the age of 16 due to a bout with polio as a young child and the extreme Iowa winters.
Jean married Fred Vogel in 1960. They were both divorced with children. When her youngest was 8 yrs. old she went to work as a teacher's aid at Solano School in the kindergarten classrooms. She transferred to the library where she worked until she retired.
Jean and Fred bought a piece of property in Pine, AZ and built their dream "cabin". They were an active part of the Pine/Strawberry community and Kiwanis. Fred passed away of a heart attack on October 16, 2006, two days before their 46th anniversary. During their years in Pine, Jean might be most memorable as the Kiwanis Bingo organizer and taking her 110 lb. brindled boxer for his daily run in her electric golf cart.
Jean was very thrifty and crafty. She taught her girls to sew their own clothes and made flannel shirts for Fred and her boys. She made jams and jellies from the fruit trees in the backyard and frozen lemon cubes from the lemon tree to make lemonade: "just add water". Jean could raid the refrigerator left-overs and come up with the best tasting stews and soups which she called "slumgullion". Her sugar cookies were legendary.
Jean was a devoted wife and mother. She will be remembered by all as cheerful, out-going and very up-beat, treating everyone she met with friendliness and kindness. Thank you Jean for being a great mom and friend and blessing the lives of all those who knew you.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019