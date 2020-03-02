|
Jean Litvin
Scottsdale - Litvin, Jean (née Mance) 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 23. Beloved wife of the late Robert Litvin, mother of Robert(Mirth) Gault, the late William Gault, grandmother of Adam(Sherri) Gault, Emma(Daniel) Bilmes and Alec Gault, great grandmother of Asher Gault and one on the way, step-mother of Michelle Litvin and the late Marilyn Litvin, sister of the late Doris Stark. Graveside services Friday March 6, 11:00 AM at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, Arizona 85260. Arrangements entrusted by Messinger Mortuary 480-945-9521
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020