Phoenix - Jean Lorraine Reese (nee Burgland) passed away on May 1, 2019, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on August 7, 1919, in Galesburg, IL. Her family moved to Phoenix when she was very young where she remained for the rest of her life. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School and worked at Valley National Bank and the YMCA. She loved to dance and met her future husband Mel Reese at a YMCA Sagamore dance. Although very busy with her life as homemaker and mother to three children, she found time for volunteer activities, especially the Lion's Club Camp Tatiyee Auxiliary. She is survived by her very best friend and sister Glenna Ferrell; her three children Mel, Sandra, and Pam; and her two granddaughters Jamie and Ginger. Her husband predeceased her in 2005. Visitation will be at 4:00pm, followed by the Funeral at 4:30pm Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85020. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to or nonprofit in Jean's memory. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019