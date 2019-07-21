|
|
Jean Louise Arwood
Phoenix - Jean Arwood passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born into a Norwegian-American family in the summer of 1952, the youngest of five. Her family's home was located on the banks of the Eau Claire River just south of the Wisconsin city of the same name.
Her early years revolved around the activities of the church. She was baptized, received her first communion, and was taught the love of god in the Grace Lutheran chapel.
In her youth she excelled in the performing arts. A member of her church and school choir from an early age, she also acted and directed school plays. She concluded her high school years being installed as Honored Queen by members of Job's Daughters. The theme she chose for her year's reign was "To strive, to see, to find and not to yield." Ironically, that theme also defined her life.
In the 1970s Jean began a 20-year career as a fashion model. Her image graced product labels, billboards, magazine covers, and she walked runways modeling the latest fashions of designers from Calvin Klein and Anne Klein to Gloria Vanderbilt and Valentino. She was more than a beautiful image in a photograph. She was a classic beauty.
She was the epitome of lovely -- as in a Grace Kelly kind of lovely.
She had a versatile way about her and could model a wide range of looks from high-fashion and glamour to swimsuits and Western wear. One fashion photographer described her "as brilliant as an Arizona sunset."
She flirted with the New York and Paris fashion scene, even striking up relationships with top international agencies, but she always opted to return home.
Jean could lay out those long, lovely legs, and put on a fancy dress like few others. She knew how to display herself as a beautiful woman, but, she was more, much more.
She was a wife, mother, baker, carpenter and lefse-maker. She changed the oil in her car, assembled toys before Christmas, gained fame for her Norwegian meatballs, stitched her own quilts, hung drywall and laid tile, and composed keepsake letters.
The real Jean showed through her actions. If you were sick, she brought you soup. If you were having a party, she would show up early to help you prepare.
She was extraordinarily empathetic. She worked tirelessly for various causes in her community: the Arizona Kidney Foundation, leukemia research, child abuse prevention and others. She was very concerned about the plight of others.
In the 1990s she was inspired to open a modeling and talent school in Phoenix offering workshops to help young people further their interests in the fashion industry or their own personal development. She taught manners, posture and poise, skin and hair care, expressions for photography, body movement, self-image and how to walk on the runway.
In 1994, she made a final career move and became publisher of a magazine.
Jean and her husband, Jim, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this June. Their courtship revolved around the 1994 Cactus League Spring Training season and it is not an exaggeration to say their loved bloomed on a baseball diamond over bratwursts, roasted peanuts, and cold beer.
Jim said when he saw her keep score in the program's scorebook in pen, he knew that here is a woman with supreme self-confidence who is at her best at all times. Four months later they were married.
Jean is survived by her husband, Jim, her son, Jimmy Arwood and two children from a previous marriage, Brooke (Ron) Davis-Watters and Beau Davis. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Emma, Parker and Colin Watters, a sister, Lynne Bryant, Maple Plain, Minnesota, and a brother, Chris (Vicki) Anderson, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and true friends survive, including life-long friends Susan and Morgan Wingfield.
Arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019